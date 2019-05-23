JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

BJP & Congress share one assembly seat each in by-polls

YSRC wins 90 seats, leading in 60 others;set for landslide
Business Standard

US could send more troops to Mideast: Pentagon chief

AFP  |  Washington 

The United States is considering deploying more troops to the Middle East as it looks for ways to enhance the protection of its forces in the turbulent region, acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said Thursday.

Shanahan denied news reports that plans call for the deployment of as many as 10,000 more troops to the region, where tensions between the US and Iran are on the rise.

"What we're looking at, are there things that we can do to enhance force protection in the Middle East?" he said, speaking to reporters at the Pentagon. "It may involve sending additional troops.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 23:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements