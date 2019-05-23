BJP's C R Patil wins by 6.89 lakh votes, biggest victory margin in 2019 elections

Two-time BJP C R Patil Thursday came close to surpassing the all-time victory margin in polls as he won the seat in by garnering 6.89 lakh more votes than his rival -- the highest margin in 2019 polls.

So far, the highest victory margin of 6.96 lakh votes in polls belongs to Pritam Munde, who won the by-election to Beed seat in in October 2014. The by-poll was necessitated after the death of her

Patil has party colleagues Sanjay Bhatia, and in the 6 lakh-plus club, while about a dozen other candidates have won by over 5 lakh margin.

widened his victory margin to 4.79 lakh votes when he defeated his nearest rival of Shalini Yadav of in parliamentary constituency. In 2014, he had defeated by 3.71 lakh votes.

(BJP) won his maiden election by a huge margin of 5.57 lakh votes from in this elections, bettering senior party leader L K Advani's margin of 4.83 lakh votes in 2014.

The party got winners with huge margins primarily in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and which it swept defeating nearest rivals.

In the results declared by the on Thursday, won the Karnal constituency in by a margin of 6.56 lakh votes, while his party colleague won in the same state by 6.38 lakh votes.

With his party sweeping Rajasthan, of the BJP won the Bhilwara seat in the state by 6.12 lakh votes.

Shankar Lalwani, who contested from in on BJP ticket after opted out of the race, defeated his nearest rival by a margin of 5.47 lakh votes. Mahajan, an eight-time Lok Sabha MP, had in 2014 had won the seat by 4.67 lakh votes.

Contesting for the first time, Ramakant Bhargava, standing in from Vidisha in after opted out, won by 5.03 lakh votes, a lakh vote higher than victory margin in 2014 elections.

In Gujarat's Vadodara, BJP Ranjanben Bhatt won by 5.87 lakh votes while in neighbouring Darshana won by 5.48 lakh votes.

In Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad constituency, returned to the Lok Sabha by a margin of 5.53 lakh votes.

Of the seven constituencies in the national capital, two BJP candidates emerged victorious by over 5 lakh votes -- in North West (5.53 lakh) and Parvesh Verma in West (5.78 lakh).

C P Joshi of BJP won Chittorgarh seat in by a margin of 5.76 lakh and his colleague from royal family won by 5.51 lakh in Rajsamand constituency. (Retd) V K Singh also won Ghaziabad seat by over 5 lakh votes.

During 2014 elections, won his seat with the highest margin. He defeated his nearest rival by a huge margin of 5,70,128 votes. He, however, resigned from the seat and retained parliamentary constituency where victory margin was 3,71,784.

The second-biggest victory margin was of V K Singh (BJP) from Ghaziabad constituency with winning difference of 5,67,260 votes. Former was followed by C R Patil (BJP), who won seat in Gujarat, with a margin of 5,58,116 votes.

Another BJP candidate won seat with a vote margin of 5,39,345. Darshana (BJP) won Surat, Gujarat, seat with a difference of 5,33,190 votes.

The sixth-highest victory margin crown was with CPM candidate of Tripura West. He won the seat with a difference of 5,03,486 votes. followed him by winning Tripura East seat by 4,84,358 votes.

BJP patriarch L K Advani won Gandhinagar, Gujarat, seat with margin of 4,83,121. He was followed by another Sumitra Mahajan, who defeated her rival by 4,66,901 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Tenth biggest victory margin was of (BJP), who defeated his opponent by 4,66,873 votes in Faridabad,

