The Department is moving toward closing offices outside the United States, saying it is expected to free up millions of dollars a year to better address a backlog in domestic locations.

US Citizenship and said Tuesday that the agency is in preliminary discussions to close offices in 20 countries outside the There are about 70 employees in Great Britain, Mexico, South Africa, Italy, India, the Philippines, and other countries.

Collins says the agency will work closely with the State Department to avoid any interruptions to services overseas.

Organizations including and Human Rights First criticized the move saying that closing international offices would mean for refugees. The agency says won't be affected.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)