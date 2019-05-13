US advises citizens against travelling to Iraq amid heightened tensions

The is advising US citizens against travelling to the country amid what it called "heightened tensions," reflecting worsening strains between and

The advisory was posted on Twitter on Sunday night. The US has long advised its citizens against travel to Iraq, but the renewed warning followed Washington's deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln and bombers to the in response to unspecified "threats" by



The U.S. Embassy in advises all U.S. citizens of heightened tensions in and the requirement to remain vigilant. Additional information can be found on the U.S. Embassy website at U.S. Citizen Services.https://t.co/zYvVmAqIA3 — U.S. Embassy (@USEmbBaghdad) May 12, 2019



The warning follows a surprise visit to by US last week which he said was aimed at demonstrating US support for the Iraqi government, as the US says it has been picking up intelligence that is threatening American interests in the

During his visit, Pompeo also said he wanted to underscore Iraq's need to protect Americans in the country.

Tensions between the US and have rocketed since President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the 2015 nuclear treaty with Iran and re-imposed severe sanctions on Iran's energy and finance sectors.

The strain has tested Iraq's leaders as they try to balance relations between the two rivals. sees billions of dollars in cross-border trade with Iran and has close ties with after it stepped in to fill the political vacuum following the 2003 US invasion.

But Iraq is also host to more than 5,000 U.S. servicemen and women invited by the in 2014 to assist in the war against the Islamic State group.