US launched cyber attacks on Iran after drone shootdown: reports

The launched cyber attacks against Iranian and a this week after downed an American surveillance drone, US media reported on Saturday.

US ordered a retaliatory military strike against after the drone shootdown but then called it off, saying the response wouldn't be "proportionate" and instead pledged new sanctions on the country.

But after the drone's downing, Trump secretly authorised to carry out a retaliatory cyber attack on Iran, The Post reported.

The attack crippled computers used to control rocket and missile launches, according to the Post, which cited people familiar with the matter.

cited two former intelligence officials as saying the US targeted a spying group responsible for tracking ships in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, where has blamed for two recent mine attacks on

The Post said the strikes, which caused no casualties, had been planned for weeks and were first proposed as a response to the tanker attacks.

US defense officials refused to confirm the reports.

"As a matter of policy and for operational security, we do not discuss cyberspace operations, intelligence or planning," Defense Department told AFP.

Tensions are high between the US and once again following Trump's move more than one year ago to leave a multinational accord curbing Iran's nuclear ambition.

His administration has instead imposed a robust slate of punitive economic sanctions designed to choke off Iranian and cripple its economy.

On Saturday, Trump said the US would put "major" new sanctions on Iran next week.

said it shot down the US drone on Thursday after it violated Iranian airspace -- something denies.

Meanwhile, Iran has denied responsibility for the tanker attacks, and a top on Saturday pledged to "set fire to the interests of and its allies" if the US attacks.

These cyber attacks aren't the first time the US and Iran have dueled online.

The Stuxnet virus, discovered in 2010, is believed to have been engineered by and the US to damage nuclear facilities in Iran.

And is believed to have stepped up its own cyber capabilities in the face of US efforts to isolate the Islamic republic.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)