US marine dies in Australia training accident

A marine has died in after succumbing to injuries received during a training accident, the force's commanding said Wednesday.

Sandoval-Pereyra was injured during a vehicle accident during the drill on Saturday near the northern regional hub of Darwin.

He was airlifted to hospital but was unable to be saved.

Thousands of marines have passed through the rotation in Darwin since 2012, in an annual arrangement between long-time defence allies and

Commanding for the rotation in Darwin, Russ Boyce, said the marines were saddened by the loss of Sandoval-Pereyra.

"He was a beloved member of our community and our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends," Boyce said.

"We are extremely grateful to our Australian partners for their valiant efforts to save this young marine's life." A fellow marine received minor injuries during the accident but has since been released from hospital. An investigation is under way.

