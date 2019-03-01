US offers $1 million reward to find bin Laden son

The United States on Thursday offered a USD 1 million reward for information on a son of late Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, seeing him as an emerging leader of the extremist network.
The location of Hamza bin Laden, sometimes dubbed the "crown prince of jihad," has been the subject of speculation for years with reports of him in Pakistan, Afghanistan or under house arrest in Iran.
