US puts end to dispute with EU over diplomatic protocol

The on Monday put an end to a dispute with the over and lauded the 28-nation bloc as "one of America's most valuable partners."



US announced that "effective immediately" a recent diplomatic demotion of the EU in the largely ceremonial diplomatic Order of Precedence would be ended.

The perceived snub caused friction in early January and was seen as underscoring deteriorating trans-Atlantic relations.

said the bloc "was in touch with the to clarify this matter and we are therefore pleased that the took the decision to revert to the usual."



Even if the diplomatic change had little direct impact on relations, it was seen as a harbinger of future relations in which the EU would sink ever lower in the esteem of U.S.

Sondland now said in a statement that "the is a uniquely important organization, and one of America's most valuable partners in ensuring global security and prosperity."



"Europe's security and success are inextricably linked to that of the United States, and this level of engagement and cooperation should be recognized appropriately in all settings," he said.

Both sides, however, continue to disagree over issues, from the assessment of the nuclear threat of to economic disagreements.

EU is in this week to meet her counterpart in an attempt to stave off a trade war over

Trump says the US is mulling tariffs on imported vehicles from Europe, suggesting a final decision will hinge on the two sides reaching a trade deal in the coming months. Malmstrom has said "there is full support" from EU member states to hit back if Trump impose tariffs on cars and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)