Jihadists, civilians quit IS holdout in east Syria: US-backed force

Several Islamic State group jihadists and dozens of civilians, including foreigners, quit the last IS-held pocket in eastern on Tuesday, US-backed forces said.

IS, which in 2014 declared a cross-border "caliphate" straddling and Iraq, has been expelled from all the land it held except for a patch of Baghouz village.

Backed by air strikes by the US-led coalition, the Syrian Democratic Forces have already retaken most of the village.

said a convoy of trucks entered Baghouz on Tuesday to transfer jihadists and their relatives out to SDF-held territory.

"Dozens of civilians and some fighters have handed themselves over to the SDF," he told reporters at nearby

The said foreigners were among leaving but did not specify their nationalities or if they were civilians or fighters.

"This is the first time civilians will make it out in four days," Afrin said. Thousands of people -- mostly women and children related to IS members -- have streamed out of IS turf in recent weeks, but no civilians had emerged this week.

Afrin said some diehard jihadists were still refusing to surrender and "many civilians remain" in the last IS pocket of less than half a square kilometre (0.2 square mile).

The earlier expressed concern over "the situation of some 200 families, including many women and children, who are reportedly trapped" in the IS holdout.

"Many of them are apparently being actively prevented from leaving by ISIL," it said in a statement, using another acronym for IS.

