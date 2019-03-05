US Senate set to reject Trump's emergency declaration

The Republican-led US is set to reject the national emergency declared to build his border wall, likely forcing the US president's first veto, Majority said Monday.

The House of Representatives, which is controlled by Democrats, passed the so-called resolution of disapproval and sent it to the Senate, which is expected to vote in the coming weeks.

Republicans have a 53-47 advantage. But four of them have now announced they will vote with Democrats to block Trump, who is seeking to to unlock funds for construction of a wall on the US- border that he insists will reduce illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

Several other Republicans, while stopping short of announcing they would vote against Trump, have expressed deep concerns about his move, arguing it is a blatant attempt to expand executive authority.

With Senator this weekend becoming the fourth Republican on board, the resolution of disapproval is now likely to be sent to Trump's desk, forcing the into the tricky position of vetoing the measure and acting in clear opposition to

Each chamber would then need to deliver two-thirds majorities to override Trump's veto -- an exceedingly high hurdle.

"I think what is clear in the is there will be enough votes to pass the resolution of disapproval, which will then be vetoed by the and then in all likelihood the veto will be upheld in the House," McConnell told reporters in

"I was one of those hoping the would not take the national emergency route," McConnell said, although he backed Trump when he announced his plan.

The Senate acknowledged concern that a might use Trump's precedent-setting action as a rationale for declaring national emergencies to on issues such as climate change, or gun control.

"That's one reason I argued -- obviously without success -- to the president that he not take this route.

