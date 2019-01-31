US Senator Rand Paul awarded $580,000 for neighbour's attack

A jury awarded Republican more than USD 580,000 Wednesday over an attack by a neighbour that left him with broken ribs and fluid in his lungs, US media reported.

Rene Boucher, who assaulted the junior from in 2017, will owe USD 375,000 in punitive damages, USD 200,000 for pain and suffering and USD 7,834 for medical expenses, according to

"This lawsuit wasn't about me. It was about all of us and what we find acceptable as a society. We need to send a clear message that violence is not the answer - anytime, anywhere," Paul wrote on Wednesday.

"We can hold different views, whether it's politics, religion or day to day matters," but it is "never ok to turn those disagreements into violent, aggressive anger.

I hope that's the message from today," he tweeted.

Boucher was arrested in 2017 after State Police responded to a reported assault at Paul's home.

The suspect's issued a statement to saying the dispute was "trivial" and in no way politically motivated.

The New York Times, citing neighbours and Republican lawmakers familiar with the incident, reported that the assault stemmed from a landscaping dispute.

Paul had dismounted from a riding lawn mower when Boucher, a retired who lives next door, ran up and tackled him, the newspaper said.

The was wearing sound-muting earmuffs and did not realise Boucher was approaching, the newspaper said, citing a Republican and a friend.

Paul ran an unsuccessful bid to be the 2016 Republican presidential nominee.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)