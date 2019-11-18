US stands ready to work with Sri Lanka's new president, says Pompeo

The US stands ready to work with Sri Lanka's new president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Secretary of State said on Monday and urged him to uphold the country's commitments to security sector reform respect for human rights and non-recurrence of violence.

Gotabaya stormed to victory on Sunday in the presidential election, trouncing his nearest rival Sajith Premadasa by a margin of over 1.3 million votes- 52.25 per cent of votes polled against 41.99 per cent.

"The United States congratulates the people of on their democratic election and stands ready to work with Gotabaya as the new President of Sri Lanka," Pompeo said in a statement.

Pompeo, called on to uphold Sri Lanka's commitments to security sector reform, accountability, respect for human rights, and non-recurrence of violence.

continued to show the strength and resiliency of its democracy with a free, fair, and transparent presidential election befitting Asia's oldest democracy, he said.

The United States, he said applauds the Sri Lankan Elections Commission, Sri Lankan civil society, and the candidates themselves for promoting a peaceful election.

" is a valued partner, and we want to work with the government and people of Sri Lanka to advance cooperation on bilateral and regional issues, including fostering a free and open Indo-Pacific region where all countries can prosper, deepening good governance, and promoting justice, reconciliation, and human rights," Pompeo said.