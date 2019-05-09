US-Taliban talks wrap up in Doha with 'some progress': Taliban

The latest round of US- talks ended in on Thursday, an insurgent said, after "positive and constructive" negotiations that continued even as the bombed a US-funded aid group in

Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban's political in Doha, tweeted that "some progress" had been made at the sixth round of peace talks and that the foes would meet again for another round of discussions.

"In general, this round was positive and constructive. Both sides listened to each other with care and patience," Shaheen wrote on





The did not immediately comment, nor did US Zalmay Khalilzad, the Afghan-born former US to who is leading negotiations for the Americans.

Shaheen told AFP Sunday that peace negotiations were stumbling over the fundamental question of when foreign forces would depart

Before the US agrees to any withdrawal as part of an eventual deal, it is demanding the put in place security guarantees, a ceasefire and other commitments including an "intra-Afghan" dialogue with the government and other Afghan representatives.

The Taliban, however, insist they won't do any of these things until the US announces a withdrawal timeline.

At the end of a large peace summit in Kabul last week, offered the Taliban a ceasefire to begin on the first day of Ramadan, but the insurgents refused.

On Wednesday, a Taliban suicide bomber and four gunmen attacked Counterpart International, a group working with marginalised people in Afghanistan, killing nine people.

"This violent attack is a senseless assault on the noble values that the organisations like Counterpart support, such as service to others, education, and inclusion," US said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)