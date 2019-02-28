JUST IN
India will not keep quiet to any act of terrorism says, Ambassador Shringla
Business Standard

US, UK and France ask UN Security Council to ban JeM chief Masood Azhar in a fresh proposal.

Press Trust of India  |  United Nations 

The US, the UK and France have moved a fresh proposal in the UN Security Council to designate Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, a listing that will subject him to global travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo.

The fresh proposal was moved Wednesday by the three permanent veto-wielding members of the 15-nation Security Council.

The Security Council Sanctions Committee will have 10 working days to consider the fresh proposal submitted by the three members.

First Published: Thu, February 28 2019. 08:20 IST

