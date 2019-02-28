India, Pak should avoid further military action: Pentagon

Fearing an escalation of the current tensions between and Pakistan, the on Wednesday urged the two South Asian neighbours to avoid further military action.

Tensions between and rose following the February 14 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's district in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Acting has been in contact with the Mike Pompeo, John Bolton, of of Staff Joseph Dunford, and of regarding India- tensions.

Shanahan's focus is on de-escalating tensions and urging both of the nations to avoid further military action, the said in a statement.

also called for de-escalation of tensions between and

is gravely concerned about rising tensions between India and Pakistan. We urge both sides to exercise maximum restraint and avoid any further military escalation, Chrystia Freeland, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, said.

He called for a to the existing problem between the India and Pakistan.

Dialogue between India and Pakistan is needed to identify a and maintain peace and security in the region, Freeland said.

remains steadfast in its support of the global fight against terrorism, the Canadian said.

We are committed to working with India, Pakistan and our international partners in this effort, she said.

Following the terror attack, India bombed and destroyed JeM's biggest training camp in Balakot in Pakistan's restive province, about 80-km from the Line of Control (LoC) early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

On Wednesday, Pakistan claimed it shot down two Indian fighter jets over Pakistani air space and arrested a pilot.

