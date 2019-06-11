USA take on Thailand as underdogs show defence can work

collected a first-ever Women's point with a determined defensive display against on Monday, but holders can also expect to face a team determined to stifle on Tuesday.

On a day of defence against attack, held 0-0 in in Group D while edged 1-0 in

Facing a team that was a finalist in the last two World Cups, barely managed a shot on goal as they forced in the first goalless draw of the competition and only the seventh in the competition's history.

"Basically we couldn't play any other way against this team," said Carlos Borrello, the Argentina

Cameroon, who won two matches on their only previous appearance in 2011, were undone by one set piece in the dying seconds of the first half.

"We had to be realistic and focus on defending and hitting on the counter-attack," said Alain Djeumfa, the of Cameroon, which won two of their three group games at the last

When the whistle blew at Saint-Germain's Argentina's substitutes jumped off the bench to join the players on the pitch at finally getting a point at the seventh attempt.

"This point is really important for us. I think we're able to reflect upon what Argentina is and what it means as a team," said Estefania Banini, Argentina's who was voted of the match.

"We weren't good enough to break down Argentina's defence today," said Asako Takakura, the

Since the group stage only eliminates eight of the 24 teams, the draw leaves Japan and Argentina needing one victory in their next two games. Both will need to find a way to score.

- 'More points' -



=================



"We've still got two teams to face and they're going to be really competitive," said Banini. "We have to play really intelligent, compact and become a really compact team and I think that we can progress.

"We believe that we can continue fighting and we can get more points and not go home with just one." In Montpellier, struggled with their shooting in the Group E opener.

Defender scored the only goal arriving late to meet a corner at the far post and bounce a header past in the goal.

"I thought did a great job of staying compact and making it difficult for us," Buchanan said.

The other two teams in the group, and New Zealand, meet in Le Havre on Tuesday afternoon.

Even though the Dutch are European champions, they will be upstaged by World Cup holders and Olympic champions United States, who face in Reims in the third match of the day in Group F. The other two teams in the group, and Sweden, meet in Rennes.

It is an intimidating assignment for the Thais, a team with just one World Cup appearance and just one victory, over in 2015.

The are unbeaten in 28 games since losing to in July 2017.

They have averaged 3.32 goals a game in that run, but they have a long way to go to break the record of 57 games unbeaten set by the US women's team between 2004 and 2007.

put a positive spin on the challenge.

"To face the number one team in the world at the opening match of the Women's World Cup is a massive opportunity for us to test and assess ourselves," she told the pre-match press conference.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)