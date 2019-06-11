8 injured in clash over land dispute in Muzaffarnagar

Eight people were injured after a clash broke out between two groups over a land dispute, police said Tuesday.

The incident happened at Khudda village on Monday and over 20 people have been taken into custody to control the situation, Chapar Police Station incharge HN Singh said.

The trouble started when and entered into an argument over the land disputed, he said, adding the verbal exchanges escalated to a violent clash during which the two groups used sharp weapon and lathis.

He said the police arrived at the spot upon being informed about the clash.

The eight injured people -- Mursalin, Munna, Bala, Iftakhar, Khalil, Sovan, Shakib and Farman -- were taken to a hospital, he said.

