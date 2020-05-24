Utilities of cyclone-hit Bengal directed to restore power

The West Bengal government on



Sunday instructed the two power utilities of the state, WBSEDCL and CESC, to take firm action for restoring power in various parts of the state ravaged by cyclone Amphan.

The cyclone blew away electric poles, damaged transformers and uprooted trees that fell on cables disrupting power supply in several parts of the state including Kolkata.

Absence of power also triggered a crisis in water supply in the affected areas since the evening of May 20, when cyclone Amphan made the landfall leading to the death of 86 lives in the state.

"GOWB has been earnestly trying to restore power and essential services in rest of the areas also asap. CESC & WBSEDCL have been given firm directions, teams working 247,fallen trees being removed by civic & state bodies with help from Army & NDRF, all GOWB agencies deployed," the state home department tweeted.

The West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has reported that power supply has been restored in Garia, Bansdroni, Kestopur, Baguihati, Teghoria, Salt Lake, New Town and other areas in and around Kolkata, the tweet said.

Electricity supply has also been resumed in south Bengal towns like Barasat, Tamluk, Egra, Contai, Krishnagar, Santipur, Ranaghat, Gayespur and Kalyani," it stated.

"WBSEDCL further reports that power has been restored in major areas of Nadia & East Midnapur. Power has been restored to most of the PHE water supply and hospitals. Most of the irrigation pumping stations are operational now," the home department said in the message.

"CESC reports to GOWB that major parts of the following areas have been restored power, which are Jadavpur, Selimpur, Mukundapur, Survey Park, Patuli, Regent Estate, NSC Bose Rd, Behala Chowrasta, James Long Sarani, Silpara, Lake Town, Jessore Rd, Nagerbazar, Rashbehari Connector and B B Chaterjee Rd" in Kolkata, it said.

Private power utility CESC supplies electricity to Kolkata and Howrah.

