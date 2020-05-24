COVID-19 casts shadow on Eid festivities this year

The Eid-ul-Fitr festival has lost



its sheen this year due to COVID-19 outbreak and many Muslim community members in Mumbai have decided to keep the celebration a low key affair on Monday by offering namaz at home and not wear any new clothes on the occasion.

During the entire month of Ramzan, mosques in the city remained closed and people offered prayers in their homes.

Earlier, in normal times, markets in the metropolis used to be flooded with people busy shopping for the festival, and streets in some community-dominated areas could be seen lined with stalls selling food items like 'sheer kurma', sewai', dry fruits, among others.

Thousands of people earlier used to assemble at prominent places like the Minara Masjid in south Mumbai, Haji Ali Dargah and the mosque outside the Bandra railway station, but this year these places wear a deserted look in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

"This Ramzan, we missed the non-vegetarian foods and the beauty of our markets. There were no Ramzan prayers in mosques, so how can we celebrate Eid this year?" Shadab Ansari, who runs a provisions store in Kalina, told PTI.

Some people said they are not even decorating their houses as they are unable to invite relatives and friends for the festival.

"With so many people dying of COVID-19, we are not happy this year and have decided not to celebrate Eid," said Parveen Qureishi, a resident of suburban Kurla.

Many are facing cash crunch and since markets are also closed, a number of people have decided not to buy or wear new clothes on the occasion.

A woman from Santacruz, who did not wish to be named, said she was blessed with a son four months ago, but she has been unable to buy new clothes for him despite it being the child's first Eid.

"I had earlier thought I would enjoy the festival with my child, but everything has changed now," she said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

