Uttar Pradesh hammer Puducherry by seven wickets

smashed 54 off 30 balls to guide to a seven wicket win over Puducherry in a Group E match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy here on Monday.

Opting to bat, rode on Garg and openers Upendra Yadav (36) and Samarth Singh's (29) knocks to post a commanding 179 before their attack spearheaded by Saurabh Kumar (4/14) restricted Puducherry to 102 for six.

The top-order of Puducherry failed and the middle-order too were unable to stitch a match-winning partnership. Fabid Ahmed was the top-scorer with an unbeaten 25.

In other matches, Services thrashed Baroda by seven wickets while Uttarakhand got the better of by 37 runs. Elsewhere, suffered their fourth straight defeat in as many matches at the hands of by seven wickets.

In Palam A Stadium, Uttarakhand beat minnows by 37 runs to move to 16 points and retain its lead on the top.

Put in to bat, opener Karn Veer Kaushal's 58 and Vaibhav Singh's 46 helped Uttrakahnd post a total of 147.

Kaushal's innings was studded with six boundaries and two sixes while Singh hit a four and two maximums.

Chasing the target, were bundled out for 110. The batsmen struggled from the beginning with only two reaching double-digit scores.

In another match, crushed by seven wickets.

Batting first, (47 not out) was the top-scorer for as they posted 124 for 6.

A 54-run partnership between Rituraj Gaikwad and an unbeaten 42 from NS Shaik helped overwhelm the target with 12 balls to spare.

In another Group E match, Services mauled Baroda by seven wickets.

Asked to take the bat first, Baroda were all out for 75. Diwesh Pathania and Vikas Kumar shined with the bowl for Services.

Services lost three wickets in their chase, with openers and falling to Swapnil Singh. Gahlaut Singh followed soon after.

However, (8) and Vikas Hathwala (18) guided their side to victory.

Brief Scores:



179 for 4 in 20 overs ( 54, Akshdeep Nath 29; Vikneshwaran Marimuthu 2-15) beat Puducherry 102 for 6 in 20 overs ( Fabid Ahmed 25 not out, Thamaraikannan Parandaman 25 not out; Saurabh Kumar 4-14) by eight wickets.

Services 76 for 3 in 16.2 overs ( 22, 19; Swapnil Singh 2-16) beat Baroda 75 all out in 18.2 overs (Swapnil Singh 17, 14; 2-10) by seven wickets.

Uttarakhand 147 for 5 in 20 overs (Karn Veer Kaushal 58, 46; 2-18) beat Tripura 110 all out in 19 overs (Nirupam Chowdhary 34, Manisankar Murasingh 33; 3-16) by 37 runs.

Maharashtra 125 for 3 in 18 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 54, Naushad Shaikh 42 nout out; Saaketh Sairam 2-38) beat Hyderabad 124 for 6 in 20 overs ( 47 not out, Bavanaka Sandeep 25; 2-30) by seven wickets.

