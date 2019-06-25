Uttarakhand govt to challenge high court ban on night stay in Himalayan meadows

The government will soon challenge in the the High Court's order imposing a ban on camping and night stay in the meadows of the high region.

"We have prepared enough ground to challenge the high court order in the and an appeal against the ban will soon be filed in the apex court," state Forest said in the state Assembly on Tuesday.

He said the ban on camping and night stay in the meadows of the high region that came in August 2018 has badly hit trekking activities and traders associated with adventure sports, causing much concern to the government.

Admitting that there was a delay in taking the matter up, Rawat said the process involved coordinating with other departments such as Animal Husbandry and Tourism.

Enough information has been collected and the is fully equipped to challenge the high court ban in the Supreme Court, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)