Agartala Smart City Project to be completed by 2020: UD Secy

The Agartala Smart City Project would be completed by December 2020, a top official of the state Urban Development department said Tuesday.
Urban Development department secretary Kiran Dinkarrao Gitte said 40 projects are currently under execution in the Agartala municipal area with financial involvement of Rs 357 crores.
Five other projects with a cumulative fund involvement of Rs 207 crores are now under tender process.
He said of the Rs 2,000 crore fund sanctioned for Agartala Smart City project, the state and central governments would bear Rs 500 crore each.
The rest would be sourced from private sector including soft loans from Asia Development Bank (ADB).
Agartala, the capital of Tripura has a population of 5.25 lakh people and was selected in the list of 100 smart cities of the country in 2015.
Agartala Smart City Mission, which was sanctioned in 2015, saw actual implementation only in 2018, he said.
Smart City Mission Director Milind Ramteke said urban development initiatives of Agartala city would be extended to other urban areas of the state in a phased manner.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU