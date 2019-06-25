Agartala Smart City Project to be completed by 2020: UD Secy

The City Project would be completed by December 2020, a top official of the state Urban Development department said Tuesday.

Kiran Dinkarrao Gitte said 40 projects are currently under execution in the municipal area with financial involvement of Rs 357 crores.

Five other projects with a cumulative fund involvement of Rs 207 crores are now under tender process.

He said of the Rs 2,000 crore fund sanctioned for City project, the state and central governments would bear Rs 500 crore each.

The rest would be sourced from private sector including soft loans from (ADB).

Agartala, the capital of has a population of 5.25 lakh people and was selected in the list of 100 cities of the country in 2015.

Agartala Mission, which was sanctioned in 2015, saw actual implementation only in 2018, he said.

said urban development initiatives of Agartala city would be extended to other urban areas of the state in a phased manner.

