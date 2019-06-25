I am fine, will be in my hotel room tomorrow: Lara

Brian Lara's countless fans heaved a big sigh of relief after the West Indian great Tuesday said "I am fine and will be back in my hotel room tomorrow" following his hospitalisation here due to chest

Lara was admitted to a city hospital after complaining of chest The former captain, who is in as an expert for the official broadcasters of the World Cup, said he felt uneasy after an extended workout session in the morning.

"I know everyone is very concerned about what is happening. I may have just extended myself in the gym this morning. I was getting a in my chest and I just thought that it was best to see a doctor. I was taken to the hospital, pain continued obviously and a lot of tests were done," said Lara in an audio message posted by

Lara may be a tad unwell but his wits were in tact even while lying on a hospital bed.

"I am just chilling in my hospital bed, watching England versus ..not a big fan of England, hopefully can restrict England.... I am going to be alright. My phone is going non stop so I am going to switch it off. Not that I would like to switch it off because I would like to speak to my family.

"Just letting everyone know that I am fine, recovering and I will be back in my hotel room tomorrow. Couple of the tests came back already. Doctors were happy that there is nothing Thanks again for your concern," he added.

The 50-year-old from Trinidad, considered one of the greatest batsmen to have played the game, was admitted to the in Parel.

Lara played 131 Tests for the and averaged 52.89 for his 11,953 runs, while his 299 ODI appearances yielded 10,405 runs at 40.17.

The legendary left-hander is the first and only to have registered 400 runs in a Test innings, playing the incredible unbeaten knock against England in 2004 in

He also holds the record for the highest individual score in first-class cricket, 501 not out for Warwickshire against at in 1994.

