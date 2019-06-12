Copper futures ease 0.45 pc on profit-booking

futures traded 0.45 per cent lower Wednesday as speculators cut down their positions at prevailing levels to book profits amid muted spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in June contracts fell by Rs 1.85, or 0.45 per cent, to Rs 408.35 per kg with a business turnover of 27,288 lots.

Traders said, the fall in prices at futures trade was mostly due to profit-booking by speculators and subdued demand at spot market.

