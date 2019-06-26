Seoul: US, N Korea in talks to set up 3rd Trump-Kim summit

North Korean and US officials are holding "behind-the-scenes talks" to arrange a third summit between and North Korean leader Un on the fate of the North's expanding nuclear arsenal, South Korea's said, four months after a second meeting between the leaders in collapsed without any agreement.

There have been no public meetings between and since the breakdown of the summit.

But the prospects for a resumption of US-North diplomacy have brightened since Trump and Kim recently exchanged personal letters.

Trump called Kim's letter "beautiful" while Kim described Trump's as "excellent," though the contents of their letters have not been disclosed.

In a response Tuesday to questions by and six other agencies, South Korean Moon Jae-in said that Trump's and Kim's "willingness to engage in dialogue has never faded" and that their recent letter exchanges prove that.

Moon, a liberal who met Kim three times last year, has made dialogue with the North as a route to forging peace on the a centerpiece of his presidency.

He has played a central role in facilitating U.S.-North Korean negotiations, even if those efforts have at times been overshadowed by the Trump-Kim talks that he helped

Moon said he doesn't see the summit as a failure. He said he thinks the meeting served as a chance for both and to better understand each other's positions and "put everything they want on the negotiating table."



"The success of denuclearization and the peace process on the cannot be determined by a summit or two," Moon said, adding that discussions in Hanoi will form the basis for future talks.

"Both sides clearly understand the necessity for dialogue," he added.

Despite the deadlocked nuclear negotiations, both Trump and Kim have described their personal relationship as good.

When asked whether Kim's recent letter included a mention about another summit, Trump said, "May be there was."



"But we, you know, at some point, we'll do that," Trump told reporters at the on Tuesday. "Getting along very well. He's not doing nuclear testing," he said.

In yet another reminder of North Korea's continued mistrust of the United States, its foreign ministry said earlier Wednesday it won't surrender to U.S.-led sanctions and accused of trying to "bring us to our knees."



Kim has said the North would seek a "new way" if the persists with sanctions and pressure.

Following his setback in Hanoi, Kim traveled to the in April for his first summit with Russian President

Kim also hosted Chinese President in last week for their fifth summit since March last year, and experts say the North's outreach to its traditional allies is aimed at strengthening its leverage with the

Moon said he views the North's expanding diplomacy with and as a positive development in efforts to resolve the nuclear standoff.

" and have continued to play constructive roles so far to peacefully resolve the issue," he said. "I hope that and will play specific parts in helping the North resume dialogue at an early stage."



Moon didn't elaborate whether U.S and North Korean officials had face-to-face meetings and if so where they took place.

He also didn't clarify who were interlocutors or how close they were in setting up a third Kim-Trump summit.

Trump's top on North Korea, Stephen Biegun, is to visit South on Thursday, and some experts said he may use his trip as a chance to meet North Korean officials at a Korean border village.

said Sunday the was prepared to resume talks with North "at a moment's notice" if the North signaled it wanted discussions about denuclearization.

Despite a possible restart of negotiations, it's still unclear whether Washington and Pyongyang can eventually achieve agreements that can satisfy both sides.

The Hanoi summit fell apart after Trump rejected Kim's calls for major sanctions relief in return for dismantling his main nuclear complex, something that officials see as a partial denuclearization step.

Kim has since fired missiles and other weapons into the sea and asked Trump to work out mutually acceptable agreements by the end of this December. officials maintain sanctions on would remain in place until takes significant steps toward nuclear disarmament.

has long bristled at the significant U.S. military presence in South Korea, and wants assurances it will not be targeted by the U.S. and

It sees its pursuit of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles as an against military action.

In his written replies, Moon said he has found Kim to be a "flexible yet resolute person" during their talks.

He said he believes that Kim's "unequivocal resolve is to move from the past to the future" by pursuing economic growth over building up a nuclear arsenal.

