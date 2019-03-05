Vedanta appoints Ajay Kapur as CEO of aluminium, power business

giant Tuesday said it has appointed as the of its aluminium and power business.

joins from Ambuja Cements, where he was the managing director and for its business.

" will provide leadership for unlocking the full potential of our aluminium and power business which is a USD 10 billion asset with a revenue of USD 6 billion.

"His enormous experience in the infrastructure sector will definitely work towards driving growth of India's largest aluminium capacity," Resources was quoted as saying in a statement.

brings with him an experience of 31 years across business verticals.

He will drive key priorities for the aluminium business which include strong focus on volume and cost and improving efficiencies, among others.

Vedanta produces 2.3 million tonne of aluminium per annum, generates eight GW of power and operates two million tonne per annum alumina refinery.

"Vedanta is a progressive organisation with a wide presence across natural resources, strong asset footprint, financial strength and above all strong values. I am excited to join Vedanta as for aluminium and power...," Kapur said.

Vedanta, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources, is one of the world's leading diversified natural resource companies with business operations in India, South Africa, and

The company is a of oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, aluminium, and commercial power.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)