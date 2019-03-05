VisionNxt initiative to help handloom sector make products as per mkt requirement: Tex Min

Textiles Tuesday launched three projects of (NIFT) including VisionNXT, a trend forecasting initiative.

The VisionNxt initiative will create an indigenous fashion forecasting service which endeavours to design seasonal directions for the country, the said here.

The proposed service is based on the premise that fashion is a dynamic industry which depends on seasonal trends and forecast for future course of action.

"It will help handloom sector in production of as per the market requirement in terms of trends, design and colour forecast," she added.

The other two projects are -- Indian textiles and craft repository and Design Innovation and Incubation (DII).

The repository will develop a of textiles, and textile crafts, a archive, indigenous case studies, and also act as an aggregator of on related research.

will have digitised resource of traditional archived pieces from museums, resource centres, weavers' service centres.

Similarly, DII is intended to support young entrepreneurs, artisans, start-ups, NIFT alumni and students.

It would also facilitate collaborations relevant for business development.

It has been decided to set up incubation facilities (regional incubators) in Mumbai, and campuses of NIFT.

The also inaugurated a renovated Handloom Haat here.

