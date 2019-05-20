Vegetative Frenchman set to lose life support amid final challenge

Doctors were due from Monday to start switching off the of a quadriplegic Frenchman who has been in a vegetative state for the last decade, in a case that has divided and even his own family.

But the parents of have launched last ditch challenges to the court decision to halt the nutrition and hydration he receives in the in the northern French city of

The patient's doctor, Vincent Sanchez, is due to start switching off the support systems from Monday, according to Lambert's parents.

They want care for Lambert to continue but other relatives concur with doctors that the humane path given Lambert's condition is to end

Lambert was left quadriplegic with severe brain damage after a 2008 and his case has become a symbol of the controversy over right-to-die laws in

Their lawyers said Sunday that the parents would be making multiple final court bids to have the treatment continued, as well as having Lambert's doctor removed and struck off the medical register.

The for the parents, Jerome Triomphe, said three challenges were planned, without giving further details.

In 2014, doctors, backed by Lambert's wife Rachel, five of his siblings and his nephew Francois, decided to stop his nutrition and hydration in line with France's

But his parents, devout Catholics, and his half-brother and sister obtained a court order to block the move on grounds his condition might improve with better treatment.

But early this year, a sided with Sanchez's decision to stop the care keeping Lambert, now aged 42, alive.

The ruling was upheld last month by which decides on the validity of laws and legal decisions.

France's Conference of Bishops added its voice to the controversy Saturday, calling on authorities to wait on an opinion being worked on by the UN committee on disabled rights.

"Why this rush to lead him to death?" the clerics asked in a statement.

The UN committee on disabled rights earlier this month asked to suspend the decision to withdraw the life support, while it conducts its own investigation, which could take years.

France's Health said France would answer the committee but was not under any legal requirement to abide by its request.

The issue has also become a political controversy in the run-up to next weekend's European elections.

Francois-Xavier Bellamy, a candidate in the elections for the opposition Les Republicains, said he "could not understand the hurry" to switch off the support and called on to intervene.

"If we enter down a dangerous path which consists of saying a life that is dependent, one that is fragile, sick, is not one worth being lived, then we will build an inhumane world," he told French television.

He said that there were 1,500 patients in a similar position to in France. The parents had also asked Macron to intervene to stop what they called a "crime of the state".

But Nathalie Loiseau, who is standing for in the elections, said the could not reverse a court order.

"All he (Macron) can do is pardon someone who has been condemned and this is very different to what the parents of are requesting," she said, acknowledging that the parents were going though a "tragedy".

French law allows so-called "passive euthanasia" for seriously ill or injured patients with no chance of recovery, in which the means for keeping someone alive are cut off.

Active euthanasia, by which a person deliberately causes a patient's death, is illegal in France despite recent efforts to ease legislation dealing with the terminally ill.

