Business Standard

Nurse arrested in case of US woman who gave birth in vegetative state

AFP  |  Los Angeles 

A male nurse has been arrested in Arizona for the sexual assault of a woman who gave birth while in a long-term vegetative state, police in the US state said Wednesday.

The 29-year-old victim gave birth late last month to a baby boy, whose DNA was matched to that of the suspect, leading to the arrest, according to police.

The suspect -- identified as Nathan Sutherland, age 36 -- faces charges of one count of sexual assault and one count of vulnerable adult abuse, Phoenix police Sergeant Tommy Thomson told a news conference.

"The baby I am told is doing good," Thompson said.

The CEO of the nursing facility resigned following the scandal, according to a statement sent to media.

A lawyer for the woman's family has said the infant "has been born into a loving family and will be well cared for," according to The New York Times.

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 22:30 IST

