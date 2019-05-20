Gulf countries strengthen oil coordination amid tensions: Kuwait

Kuwait's said in the Gulf have strengthened coordination to provide to global markets amid increased regional tensions.

"It is normal amid this escalation that and the (GCC) take these steps," told reporters late Sunday on the sidelines of a sit-down organised by the

"There is cooperation and coordination between and the Gulf to provide guarantees for tankers and continuous supply of to global markets."



Jarallah's comments come days after sabotage attacks against tankers in highly sensitive Gulf waters and the bombing of a Saudi pipeline -- the latter claimed by Iran-aligned Yemeni rebels.

Both attacks targeted routes built as alternatives to the Strait of Hormuz, the conduit for almost all Gulf exports.

The US Fifth Fleet headquartered in said the six-nation began "enhanced security patrols" Saturday in international waters, in "tight coordination with the US navy".

has repeatedly threatened to close the strait in case of war with the United States, which earlier this month announced it was sending an and group to the region.

Kuwait's said "tension was escalating quickly" but he remained hopeful.

He added was in "constant contact" with its ally, the US.

On Saturday, OPEC giant called for urgent meetings of the GCC and the to discuss recent "aggressions and their consequences" in the region.

The two summits are scheduled to be held in on May 30. Jarallah welcomed the kingdom's invitation, saying Kuwait was keen to take part in discussions on issues "potentially dangerous" to the region.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)