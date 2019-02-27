Venezuela calls for Trump-Maduro talks

Venezuela's on Wednesday called for direct talks between and his US counterpart Donald Trump, to help ease the crisis gripping his country.

"We are proposing the path of dialogue, even with the .. Why shouldn't they meet, Trump and Maduro?" Arreaza said in an address at the Human Rights Council in Geneva. "Enough of all this aggression," he added.

The US has led a diplomatic campaign in support of who has declared himself and is recognised by about 50

Maduro has accused the of using aid as a aimed at overthrowing him, and blames US sanctions for the economic turmoil in his country.

Arreaza also renewed an invitation to the UN for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, to visit to evaluate the impact of what he described as a US-led "blockade".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)