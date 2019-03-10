Venezuela military members in contact with opposition: Bolton

US Donald Trump's said Sunday that members of have been in conversation with members about how they might move to support the opposition.

stopped short of predicting the ouster of but said momentum is on the side of Juan Guaido, the who proclaimed himself

"There are countless conversations going on between members of the and members of the military in Venezuela, talking about what might come, how they might move to support the opposition," Bolton said in an interview on ABC's " "



His comments came a day after thousands rallied in against the amid a massive blackout that has left the capital and much of the country without power for four days.

Maduro supporters also rallied behind the embattled leftist president, who blamed "imperialism" for the country's problems and claimed the electrical grid was crippled by a "cyberattack."



Bolton said it was significant that the Maduro regime has refrained from arresting Guaido, who has been recognized by more than 50 as Venezuela's

"One reason for that is Maduro fears if he gave that order, it would not be obeyed," he said.

Asked if he was certain Maduro was on his way out, Bolton said, "I'm not certain of anything, but I do think Guaido has the momentum.

