Venezuela's Guaido calls for new protests, Pope fears 'bloodbath'

Venezuela's self-proclaimed has called for two new protests, in an effort to push the military to turn against leader as Pope warned on Monday of a possible "bloodbath" in the crisis-wracked South American country.

In a video posted on Twitter, the 35-year-old Guaido announced a two-hour strike on Wednesday "to demand that the armed forces side with the people."



Millions of Venezuelans have been left in poverty or fled the country due to an economic crisis, marked by hyperinflation and shortages of basic necessities, began in 2014.

The of the opposition-controlled said a second demonstration, on Saturday, would be a "big national and international rally to back the support of the and the ultimatum" from Britain, France, Germany, Portugal, and the that they would recognize Guaido as interim unless Maduro calls elections by February 3.

Speaking after a trip to Panama, said he was afraid the escalating political would descend into "a bloodbath." He had previously called on both sides to find a "just and "



While some member nations have backed Guaido, the EU was more vague, saying it would take "further actions" if elections were not called in the coming days, including the issue of recognition of the country's "leadership."Australia, meanwhile, said it "recognises and supports" Guaido as interim pending elections. And has called for "a rapid return to democratic legitimacy."The separately warned there would be a "significant response" if US diplomats, Guaido or the opposition-controlled were targeted with violence and intimidation.

Maduro, 56, so far has not budged from his position, telling Turk: "No one can give us an ultimatum." He retains the backing of and China, as well as

A non-governmental organization, the on Social Conflict, said 29 people were killed and more than 350 arrested in clashes with security forces last week.

Encouraged by the international support for his cause, Guaido is on a mission to weaken the military's support of Maduro, which has been essential to keeping him in power since 2013.

His appeals have included promises of amnesty, and mass protests against Maduro, who has presided over a collapse of the economy and a severe humanitarian crisis, with shortages of and medicine.

Supporters circulated copies of amnesty measures approved by the to members of the military on Sunday, but some soldiers burned or ripped up the document.

Venezuela's military attache in Washington, Jose Luis Silva, switched his support to Guaido in a video that called on his brothers in arms to follow his lead.

Maduro appeared at a military exercise in the state of on Sunday where he called for "union, discipline and cohesion" to defeat what he called an "attempted coup d'etat." "Traitors never, loyal always," he exhorted the military audience.

"Are you coup-backers or are you constitutionalists? Are you pro-imperialist or anti-imperialists?" Maduro asked.

Thus far, the military has backed the leftist regime, which was ushered into power 20 years ago by the late Hugo Chavez, but there have been some signs of unrest.

Guaido has dismissed Maduro's second term as president as "illegitimate" due to controversial elections the won in May, which the opposition boycotted after a number of their leaders had been jailed, exiled or barred from standing.

Last Wednesday, Guaido issued a direct challenge to Maduro's authority by declaring himself during an anti-government rally in by tens of thousands of people.

His bid was swiftly endorsed by Canada, the and many Latin American

"Any violence and intimidation against US diplomatic personnel, Venezuela's democratic leader, Juan Guaido, or the National Assembly itself would represent a grave assault on the rule of law and will be met with a significant response," US tweeted, without specifying what kind of response he meant.

The warning didn't address specific groups or individuals, but Bolton noted in a linked tweet that Cuba's "support and control over Maduro's security and paramilitary forces" was well known.

also accepted exiled as Venezuela's new charge d'affaires to the after he was tapped by Guaido.

In Washington, Republican Senator Marco Rubio, considered a key on Venezuela, played down the possibility of a military intervention despite his and President Donald Trump's warnings earlier in the week that "all options are on the table."



The Venezuelan leader earlier had given US diplomats until late on Saturday to leave the country.

But as the deadline expired, the expulsion order was withdrawn and Maduro said he had begun negotiations to set up within 30 days an Interests Section in to maintain a minimum level of diplomatic contact, similar to the arrangement the US had with until their 2015 rapprochement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)