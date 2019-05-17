Venezuela's Guaido confirms Norway mediation effort

said Thursday he sent delegates to as part of an attempt by to mediate in the crisis, but denied talks were underway with Nicolas

"There are some envoys in Norway," told a political rally in He said "is trying to mediate" in the crisis.

It was the first official confirmation that negotiations were being attempted between the government and opposition after a months-long power struggle.

Norway's NRK radio and television network, quoting anonymous sources, earlier reported that talks had taken place at a secret location in the Norwegian capital for "several days" and the delegations were due to return to on Thursday.

"We can neither confirm nor deny Norway's involvement in peace processes or dialogue initiatives," a Norwegian foreign ministry spokeswoman, Ane Haavardsdatter Lunde, told AFP.

Several South American media outlets, such as daily ALnavio, also reported talks were held in the Scandinavian country.

Venezuelan Communications and the of Miranda province represented Maduro's government, said.

The opposition was represented by former deputy Gerardo Blyde, former and the of the National Assembly Stalin Gonzalez.

Norway, home of the Nobel Peace Prize and the now-defunct Israeli-Palestinian accords, has a long tradition of playing the role of "facilitator" in peace processes around the world, including that in between the government and the FARC rebels in 2016.

