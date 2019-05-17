Raghubir Dash to act as OHRC chairman

-
Retired judge of Orissa High Court Justice Raghubir Dash has been authorised to act as the chairman of the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC).
A notification issued by the State Law Department on Thursday said the Governor, exercising his powers conferred by the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, has authorised Justice Dash to assume the charge as the acting chairman of OHRC with immediate effect.
Former Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court and ex- judge of the Supreme Court, Justice D P Mohapatra, was the first chairman of the commission, occupying the post from January 2003 to August 2007.
