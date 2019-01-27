Venezuelan FM rejects EU ultimatum for new election

Venezuela's rejected a European ultimatum Saturday to hold elections within eight days, insisting that remained the legitimate despite US-led pressure.

"Nobody is going to give us deadlines or tell us if there are elections or not," told a special session of the

"Europe, putting yourself at the tail of the Not even the United States, but of the " he said.

"From where do you get the power to issue deadlines or ultimatums to a sovereign people? From where do you come up with such interventionist and, I would even say, childish action?"



Hours earlier, Britain, France, and told Maduro that he had eight days to organise elections or they would recognise as

The United States, Canada, and a number of Latin American nations have already recognised Guaido amid a mounting political and economic crisis that has led more than two million Venezuelans to flee in recent years.

US Mike Pompeo, addressing the session, urged all nations to "stand with the forces of freedom" and back Guaido.

He did not stay for Arreaza's remarks.

Arreaza said that the military, whose leadership remains loyal to Maduro, will never overthrow him.

"The National Bolivarian Armed Forces defend this constitution with their lives," he said.

