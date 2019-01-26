Japan tennis fans hail 'new Queen' Osaka

It was an agonising two hours and 27 minutes but Japanese fans burst into tears and shouts of joy Saturday as sealed her second straight Grand Slam.

Supporters in a packed Tokyo bar had a rollercoaster ride watching the action from final as their heroine contrived to give up three Championship points in the second set.

But as claimed victory and sunk to her knees in triumph and disbelief, fans let out the pent-up emotion following a thrilling see-saw battle with eighth seed from the

They punched the air, clapped hands and gave each other hugs and high fives as shouts of joy rang around the in upmarket Ginza, replacing earlier chants of "Naomi! Naomi! Naomi!"



led his nation's congratulations, hailing an "impressive victory in a very tight game".

"I'm so proud of the birth of the new world queen," tweeted Abe.

In securing victory in after her stunning win over in the last year, Osaka also clinched the world number-one spot, the first Asian to do so.

Her victory was the first by a Japanese and she is now the youngest woman to win back-to-back majors since in 1998 and the youngest number one since in 2010.

With her gutsy performance in backing up her breakthrough in New York, Osaka confirmed herself as the new star in the women's game and fans were expecting her to kick on from here.

"She can win much, much more! I want her to win on grass... I want her to win at Wimbledon!" said at the bar as she wiped away tears of joy.

Another fan, Aki Tani, praised Osaka for being "humble but playing boldly" on court.

"I'm so happy that we can tell she has grown so much over the past two years!" she said.

noted it was "unthinkable before" that a Japanese could become the world's best.

"I'm so proud," he said. "I want her to win the next Grand Slam as she is very mentally strong." flashes screamed across Japanese networks after the nail-biting match.

The Sankei newspaper tweeted: "She scored a remarkable win that makes us see 'the Era of Naomi' coming up." Osaka has a Japanese mother, a Haitian father and was raised in the

She has dual Japanese-American citizenship and often replies to questions from Japan's media in English, apologising for not knowing the appropriate word when she speaks Japanese.

