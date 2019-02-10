'Victory and goal for Sala', says Cardiff captain Bamba

City dedicated his goal and a 2-1 victory over to after an emotional match for the Welsh club.

Saturday's fixtures were the first round of games since the player's death was confirmed earlier this week.

The Argentinian striker's body was formally identified by an English coroner on Thursday, a day after it was recovered from underwater wreckage in the Channel.

"A lot of things were going through my mind. I knew Emiliano. I know he was looking up there. The victory and the goal is for him," said

The plane carrying Sala from the French city of to Cardiff, his new club, disappeared near the British island of on January 21.

remains missing. His family have launched a fundraising campaign to find his remains.

had been given permission by the to wear shirts embroidered with a yellow daffodil, the national emblem of and the team colour of

Before Saturday's kick-off, a minute's silence in memory of Sala was impeccably observed at Southampton's

Ivorian defender gave a 69th-minute lead only for to equalise in stoppage time.

But scored a 93rd-minute winner that took Cardiff out of the relegation zone.

"It has been a tough couple of weeks," Bamba told

"We knew we had to give our all today. It wasn't easy but a performance like this was very pleasing." Cardiff was proud of his side's resilience as he paid his own post-match tribute to Sala.

"Emiliano was a fabulous lad, and it's appropriate we came down with our black armbands on and put in a performance like that," he said.

"We could easily have folded, but we were determined. We're limited, but you can't question their character and what they've got under their shirts because they've bags of heart."



Saturday's early kick-off, in a scene that will be repeated across English football this weekend, saw players from Fulham and Manchester United also wearing black armbands as a mark of respect for Sala, whose picture was displayed on the giant screen at

