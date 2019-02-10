Sports Schedule for Sunday, February 10
CRICKET
3rd T20I between India and New Zealand in Hamilton (Starts 12:30pm).
3rd T20I between India Women and New Zealand Women in Hamilton.
2nd Unofficial Test: India A vs England Lions at Wayanad, Kerala.
Other stories related to Indian cricket.
Football
ISL match between Pune City and ATK in Pune.
Preview of I-League match between Chennai City FC and Neroca FC from Imphal.
Hockey
Reports of National Hockey for Men and Women.
Tennis
ATP Challenger in Chennai.
Golf
Indians in various events on circuit.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU