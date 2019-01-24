Videocon Industries, ICICI Bank shares fall up to 3 pc

Shares of Videocon Industries and fell by up to 3 per cent Thursday after the CBI booked former and MD Chanda Kochhar, her husband and MD in connection with alleged cheating and irregularities.

The scrip of went down by 2.73 per cent to close at Rs 2.85 on the BSE.

Shares of fell by 0.72 per cent to end at Rs 365 apiece on the BSE.

The CBI has booked Chanda, Deepak and in connection with alleged cheating and irregularities in loans sanctioned by the bank to the group in 2012, officials said Thursday.

The agency Thursday carried out searches at multiple locations, including the offices of in and Aurangabad, offices of which is operated by Deepak Kochhar, and after registering a case.

In addition to Chanda, Deepak and Dhoot, the agency has also named companies NuPower Renewables, Supreme Energy, and Videocon Industries as accused in the FIR registered under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, they said.

