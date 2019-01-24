Bank collection agent looted of Rs 2 lakh at knifepoint

Two robbers Thursday waylaid a collection agent carrying cash and looted Rs 2 lakh at a knifepoint here in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Kotwali Police Station in-charge K S Tripathi said the incident occurred near LIC Colony when collection agent of Bandhan Bank, identified as (20), was returning on his bike at around 12.30 pm from Gerkhedi village after collecting loan dues from groups.

Mewara was stopped by two persons near LIC Colony and they asked him they wanted to take a loan from the for their group.

When Mewara told them to come to the bank, they brandished a knife and looted Rs 2 lakh from him, Tripathi said.

According to the complainant, the robbers also snatched his motorcycle, mobile phone and fled the spot, he said.

Tripathi said the police have launched a search for the robbers and also looking for CCTV footage from the area to get leads on the duo.

