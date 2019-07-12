Vikas Swarup appointed Secretary of Overseas Indian Affairs from August 1

-
ALSO READ
Swaraj leaves for China, to hold talks with Chinese, Russian counterparts
Rail Vikas Nigam IPO opens today: Why analysts suggest subscribing to it
5 Indian sailors abducted in Nigeria, MEA asks ambassador to ensure release
'Move to increase the tenure of BEd courses a demonetisation in education'
US-India strategic ties broadly aligned, to thrive in future: Vijay Gokhale
-
Senior diplomat Vikas Swarup has been appointed as Secretary, Overseas Indian Affairs, according to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry on Friday.
Swarup, a 1986-batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service, is at present India's High Commissioner in Ottawa.
He has been appointed as the Secretary, (consular, passport, visa and Overseas Indian affairs) in the External Affairs Ministry with effect from August 1, 2019, the order said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU