Assamese film 'Village Rockstars' goes to Oscars as India's official entry

Rima Das' "Village Rockstars" has been chosen to represent India in the Best Foreign Language category at the 91st Academy Awards next year, the (FFI) announced Saturday.

The coming-of-age film follows Dhunu, a girl who grows up in poverty and learns to fend for herself. However, that does not prevent her from following her dream of forming a rock band and owning a guitar someday.

The announcement was made by SV Rajendra Singh Babu, Chairman, Selection Committee for Oscar Award, FFI.

The film had its world premiere at the 2017 (TIFF) and has toured more than 70 prestigious international and national film festivals.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat", Alia Bhatt-starrrer "Raazi", Rani Mukerji fronted "Hichki", Shoojit Sircar's "October", "Love Sonia" directed by Tabrez Noorani, "Tumbaad", "Halkaa", "Kadvi Hawa" and latest release "Manto" were part of the list of 28 films submitted for next year's

No Indian film has ever won an Oscar. The last Indian film that made it to the final five in the Best Foreign Film category list was Ashutosh Gowariker's "Lagaan" in 2001.

"Mother India" (1958) and "Salaam Bombay" (1989) are the other two Indian movies to have made it to the top five.

Hindi film "Newton" by director Amit Masurkar and starring Rajkummar Rao was India's official submission to the last year.