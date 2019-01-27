Villager abducted by Maoists found dead in Maharashtra

-
ALSO READ
Three activists sent back home from Pune, kept under house arrest
SC to hear Maharashtra's plea on activists' probe on Oct 29
Chhattisgarh Police will foil Maoist threats during elections
Maoists kill Congress worker in Chhattisgarh
Six Chinese nationals inadvertently enter India, handed over to Nepal Police
-
A 32-year-old villager, who was abducted by a group of Maoists over suspicion of being a police informer, was found dead Sunday here in Maharashtra, police said.
The victim, Sansay Tanu Beig, a resident of Jaravandi village under Erapalli tehsil of Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district, was abducted late Saturday night, a police official said.
Around 40 Maoists entered the village and barged into Beig's house from where they pulled him out after brandishing weapons, he said.
Villagers came to Beig's defence and requested the Maoists to leave him as he was innocent, the official said.
However, the rebels did not listen to them and took the villager with them, he said.
Beig's blood soaked body was found in early hours of Sunday in the main square of the village, he said.
Maoists suspected Beig had informed the police about their meeting held in the village, the official said.
The ultras assaulted Beig with sticks, leading to his death and dumped his body near the village, he said.
The Jaravandi police later reached the spot and shifted the body to a state-run hospital for post-mortem, the official said.
A probe is underway and the police were in the process of registering an offence, he said.
This is the fourth incident of killing of a villager over suspicion of being a police informer in the district in the last one week, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU