Villager abducted by Maoists found dead in Maharashtra

A 32-year-old villager, who was abducted by a group of Maoists over suspicion of being a police informer, was found dead Sunday here in Maharashtra, police said.

The victim, Sansay Tanu Beig, a resident of Jaravandi village under Erapalli tehsil of Naxal-affected district, was abducted late Saturday night, a said.

Around 40 Maoists entered the village and barged into Beig's house from where they pulled him out after brandishing weapons, he said.

Villagers came to Beig's defence and requested the Maoists to leave him as he was innocent, the said.

However, the rebels did not listen to them and took the villager with them, he said.

Beig's blood soaked body was found in early hours of Sunday in the main square of the village, he said.

Maoists suspected Beig had informed the police about their meeting held in the village, the said.

The ultras assaulted Beig with sticks, leading to his death and dumped his body near the village, he said.

The later reached the spot and shifted the body to a state-run hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

A probe is underway and the police were in the process of registering an offence, he said.

This is the fourth incident of killing of a villager over suspicion of being a police informer in the district in the last one week, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)