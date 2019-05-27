Villagers kill Ebola health worker in eastern DR Congo

Villagers in eastern Democratic Republic of killed a engaged in the fight against a major outbreak and looted a treatment centre, according to an official report seen Monday by AFP.

"Part of the population of Vusahiro village, in the health sector of Mabalako ( province), rose up and attacked the local team fighting back against Ebola," said the daily health ministry bulletin dated Sunday. It said the incident happened on Saturday.

"A hygiene agent in the team for the prevention and control of died of his during his transfer to the hospital," health authorities said in the bulletin.

"The health centre in Vusahiro was trashed and looted and three village houses were burned down," the bulletin added.

In a separate incident, the triage centre at Valumba in the Butembo health sector, was vandalised overnight Saturday to Sunday, the report said.

The outbreak declared in eastern DR last August has killed more than 1,200 people in two provinces -- Ituri and -- and new cases have surged in recent weeks.

Efforts to tackle the crisis have been hampered both by militia attacks on treatment centres, in which some staff have been killed, and by the hostility of some local people to the medical teams.

Since the outbreak began, attacks on health centres have killed four people and wounded dozens more, including patients, according to a tally released by the health ministry last Friday.

has suffered from massacres blamed mainly on the Ugandan Islamist rebels of Alliance of Democratic Forces, according to Godefroid Ka Mana, an academic expert with the think tank in provincial capital

In April, a Cameroonian doctor working for the was murdered while taking part in a meeting at a university teaching hospital.

Working with the international medics are local health teams formed after DR Congo's 10th outbreak of the highly contagious and They are made up of villagers trained in measures to battle

But some locals are hostile to the enforced by international teams, such as the special measures imposed for the burial of Ebola victims.

These measures, designed to prevent loved ones being infected, rule out the traditional wakes and funerals.

The WHO has accused local politicians of turning people against the health workers.

In the meantime, the deaths continue. Since the outbreak started, "the cumulative number of cases is 1,912, 1,818 confirmed and 94 probable," the health ministry said Friday.

