Man wanted in 16-year-old case held

-
ALSO READ
Medical negligence case registered against pvt hospital in Jaipur
Noida woman approaches police after builder's firm delays flat, denies refund
Family alleges negligence by pvt hospital led to 3-yr-old child's death
Woman, newborn die in Gurugram hospital
Woman sustains burn injury due to negligence by hospital, claims family
-
A man wanted in a 16-year-old case of causing death due to negligence was arrested here Wednesday, officials said.
A police party raided Bagh-e-Bahu area and arrested the absconder Chuni Lal, they said.
He was wanted in a case of crime registered under section 304-A Ranbir Panel Code (causing death by negligence) and 279 (causing hurt by act endangering life) at police station Nagrota in 2003, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU