Man wanted in 16-year-old case held

A man wanted in a 16-year-old case of causing death due to was arrested here Wednesday, officials said.

A police party raided Bagh-e-Bahu area and arrested the absconder Chuni Lal, they said.

He was wanted in a case of crime registered under section 304-A Ranbir Panel Code (causing death by negligence) and 279 (causing hurt by act endangering life) at in 2003, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)