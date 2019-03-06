Vinicius tears ankle ligaments in Madrid defeat by Ajax

Real have confirmed Vinicius Junior has ruptured ligaments in his right ankle, with the striker expected out for around two months.

Vinicius left the field in tears after sustaining the in the first half of Madrid's 4-1 defeat by in the on Tuesday.

A Real statement on Wednesday read: "Vinicius has been diagnosed with a ligament rupture of the right ankle."



The club did not include a timeframe for recovery but reports in the Spanish press suggested Vinicius, who has enjoyed an impressive debut season, could be sidelined for two months.

The will likely mean Vinicius is unable to play for against and the later this month, after he had received his first call-up to the national squad.

It could also mean the 18-year-old misses the rest of the campaign for Madrid, although they have little to play for after their shock exit followed defeats to in the Copa del Rey and

trail Barca by 12 points in the league, with 12 games left to play.

