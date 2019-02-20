Vistara to operate two daily flights on Delhi-Raipur route from March 31

Full-service carrier announced Wednesday it will operate two daily flights between and from March 31.

The departing time of the Delhi- flights would be 6.40 am and 6 pm, the said in a statement.

From to the departing time would be 8.55 am and 8.35 pm.

"Bookings are now open on all direct and indirect channels at an introductory all-inclusive one way fare in Economy Class starting Rs 2698," the said.

The capital would be Vistara's 23rd destination in the country.

" aims to serve the burgeoning industries and businesses based in by providing better connectivity and more including the choice of three classes of travel, to customers travelling to and from Raipur," the said.

"With the city's stature as the state capital and its growing importance as a centre for major national and international investments, Raipur is a perfect fit into Vistara's growing network," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)