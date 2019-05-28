Vodafone Idea completes network consolidation in Punjab

India's largest Tuesday said it has completed network integration in Punjab, leading to enhanced experience and coverage in the circle.

" successfully completes radio network consolidation in .. becomes the tenth circle to complete full network integration," the company said in a statement.

The consolidation of the network follows operations of Vodafone, and Cellular merging last year to create the country's largest mobile services company.

According to telecom regulator's data, the pan of Idea at the end of March 2019 stood at 394.8 million.

The statement on network consolidation in Punjab, said services have been enhanced for both Vodafone and Idea customers in cities including Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala, Bathinda, and Hoshiarpur, among others.

"With a greater number of sites and larger allocation of spectrum for each brand, the network capacity has increased leading to...higher download speeds for users of both brands in the circle.

"Post integration, Vodafone Idea's coverage has increased to cover over 90 per cent of the population across 24 districts with 227 towns and 10,162 villages in Punjab," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)