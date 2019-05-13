Vodafone Idea loss at Rs 4,881.9 crore in Q4

India's largest Idea Ltd Monday posted consolidated loss of Rs 4,881.9 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, amid a brutal tariff war in India's mobile market.

Seen sequentially, the loss has narrowed from Rs 5,004.6 crore during the third quarter of 2018-19.

The books of Idea recorded a comprehensive loss of Rs 962.2 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, but the year-on-year figure is not comparable as the merger between unit of Group and was completed on August 31, 2018.

For Vodafone Idea -- whose financials has been battered by intense price competition posed by the richest Indian Mukesh Ambani's -- the revenue from operations for March quarter of 2018-19 came in at Rs 11,775 crore, almost flat compared to Rs 11,764.8 crore logged in the previous December quarter.

